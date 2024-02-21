Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 242,274 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,876,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242,274 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Etsy worth $185,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $76.63. 841,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

View Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.