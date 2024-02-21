Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 13,843 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $301,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.91. The company had a trading volume of 593,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,200. The company has a market capitalization of $428.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $474.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

