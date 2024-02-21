Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,048,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,030 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $192,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,032,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after buying an additional 326,810 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 599.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 118,737 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 815,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

