Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 514,657 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,843,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,657 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $210,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,234,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,993,000 after buying an additional 227,963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,224,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,231,000 after buying an additional 251,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,878,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. 873,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.