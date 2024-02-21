Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,443,539 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443,539 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.43% of CRH worth $167,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after buying an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $418,653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,126,000 after buying an additional 6,957,228 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 1.4 %

CRH stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.65. 930,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $78.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

