Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,443,539 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443,539 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.43% of CRH worth $167,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after buying an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $418,653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,126,000 after buying an additional 6,957,228 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRH Stock Up 1.4 %
CRH stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.65. 930,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $78.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.