Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Mplx worth $179,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

MPLX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. 428,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

