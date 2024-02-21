Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $260,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.7 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $12.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $740.30. 237,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $736.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.98. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

