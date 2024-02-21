Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $342.18 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.41% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $342,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 364,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Read More
