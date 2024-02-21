Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $342.18 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.41% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $342,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 364,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.97. 56,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $248.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.