Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $228.21 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 134,033 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.05% of Insulet worth $228,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Insulet by 228.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.00. 94,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,441. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.