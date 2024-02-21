Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $202.35 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,561 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $202,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $119.76. 1,291,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,605. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $537.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

View Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.