Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $160.41 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.75% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $160,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 187,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,563. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

