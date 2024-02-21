Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Chesapeake Energy worth $247,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

CHK traded up $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

