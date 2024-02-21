Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,934,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,388,215 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.61% of Suncor Energy worth $272,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

SU stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. 970,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

