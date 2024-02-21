Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 203,971 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $173,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 3.0 %

Public Storage stock traded up $8.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.55. The stock had a trading volume of 325,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,803. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.