Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 872,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,247,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

