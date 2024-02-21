Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

OGN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 492,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

