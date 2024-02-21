Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 6.5%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 3,587,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,973,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

The company has a market cap of $770.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

