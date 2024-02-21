Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $34,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CLH traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.98. 104,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,309. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $189.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

