Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Clarus worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth $92,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,364,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Clarus by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clarus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Clarus
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
