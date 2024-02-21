ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 428,532 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

