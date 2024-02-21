ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mercantile Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $166,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 55.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

