ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 136.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 53.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBZ

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.