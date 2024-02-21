ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 134,200 Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Rockwell Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

