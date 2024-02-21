ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 2.6 %
NBR opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74.
Nabors Industries Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
