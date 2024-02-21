ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,465,000 after buying an additional 275,829 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $636.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
