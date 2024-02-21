ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $743,000 in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Business First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,155.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

BFST stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $566.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

