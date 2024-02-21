ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $636,000 Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,226 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MiMedx Group Stock Performance
Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on MiMedx Group
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MiMedx Group
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.