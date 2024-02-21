ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,907 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,928,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Powell Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $2,617,838. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $157.91.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

