Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,061 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 243,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 97.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 455,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,334,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 131,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,169. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.