Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 9,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,114,829. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

