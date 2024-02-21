Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 450 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 80.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 409.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $263.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

