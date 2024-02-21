Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,547 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,533. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

