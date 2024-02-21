Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $596.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.90. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $626.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.