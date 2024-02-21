Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.55. 773,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,563. The company has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

