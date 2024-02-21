Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $3.30 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

