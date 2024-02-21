Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.66 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 259,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average of $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

