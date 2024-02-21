Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 523,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 219,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 421,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,544. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

