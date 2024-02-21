Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $175.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,940. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

