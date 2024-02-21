Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.73% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 937,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 721,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 198,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,808. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

