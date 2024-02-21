Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,107. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

