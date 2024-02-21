Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 40,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $112,801,000 after buying an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.60. 535,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,590. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $251.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

