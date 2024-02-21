Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 1,299 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.