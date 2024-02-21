Citigroup Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $415.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $333.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.14.

NYSE HD traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $359.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.50. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

