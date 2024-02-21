Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,062,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $218,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 356,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 2,497,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,767,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

