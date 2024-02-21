Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.66

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.66 and traded as high as $91.00. Cimpress shares last traded at $89.21, with a volume of 210,800 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.