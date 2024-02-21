Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 20.2%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) were down 20.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 131,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 118,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

