CI Investments Inc. Sells 9,579 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.