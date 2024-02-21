CI Investments Inc. Sells 9,579 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDFree Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

