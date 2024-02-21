CI Investments Inc. Purchases 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,699.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,673.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,599.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

