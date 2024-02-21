CI Investments Inc. Buys 599 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $401.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $404.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

