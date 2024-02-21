Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 369,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

